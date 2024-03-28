Memorial service honors NMSP Officer Justin Hare who was killed in the line of duty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paying tribute to a New Mexico State Police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Hundreds gathered in Albuquerque honoring Officer Justin Hare who was shot to death near Tucumcari nearly two weeks ago.

The services were held at Legacy Church in Northwest Albuquerque Wednesday where many shared how Officer Hare put others before himself.

“Although I wished I didn’t have to say goodbye, I wish we did it in different circumstances. He wasn’t my blood, but he was always and will be my brother forever,” said NMSP Officer Xavier Garcia.

“I will miss you…we will miss you. The love and kindness you showed to others, I hope I can show a little bit,” said NMSP Officer, Nathan Schwebach.

Fellow officers and family members sharing tearful words and heartfelt goodbyes to the 35-year-old state police officer who spent six years with NMSP. Officer Justin Hare was killed on March 15 on I-40 outside Tucumcari after a driver he intended to help, shot him. Hare was a father of two with a third on the way.

His family shared memories from his childhood saying he loved to play pranks and laugh. New Mexico State Police Chief, Troy Weisler said Officer Hare was the prime example of what it means to be an officer. “Justin even though your watch has come to an end, have no doubt you will forever be part of the black and grey,” says NMSP Chief Troy Weisler.

“Justin said ‘ If I have to die, I want to go down as a hero…saving a life, or serving my community.’ In my eyes you were a hero just answering the call,” says family friend and pastor, Curtis Miller.

Hare’s father also urged State Police Officers to not let this tragedy deter or break their spirits. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also spoke at the funeral.

After the mass, attendees gathered outside for a 21-gun salute, followed by a helicopter flyover and last call. The man accused of killing Officer Hare, Jaremy Smith, is now in federal custody facing the possibility of the death penalty.

