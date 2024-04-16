Memorial High School names its new president

EVANSVILLE — After what it called an extensive national search, Memorial High School announced Tuesday that Josh Reising has been appointed the school's president effective July 1.

The appointment was made by Bishop Joseph M. Siegel. Reising succeeds Christian Mocek, who will conclude his tenure June 30.

Reising has served as Memorial’s director of finance and operations for the past four years. He is now in the Permanent Diaconate formation program for the Diocese of Evansville, class of 2026.

A Memorial news release quoted Father Chris Forler, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Daylight and St. Bernard Parish in Snake Run, and priest-delegate for Reitz Memorial.

Josh Reising

"Josh’s considerable talents and intelligence, coupled with his years of intimate knowledge of Memorial, promise good things ahead for the school," Forler said. "He will be able to seamlessly build on the strategic vision that Mr. Mocek has put forth, and carry that vision even further forward into the future.

"Not only is he a man of professional ability, but he is also a man of great faith, humility and integrity.”

The news release also quoted Reising.

"Through the intercession of our patron, St. Joseph, in union with our Father’s Divine Will, our vibrant Memorial community will continue to preserve the fire of our rich traditions as we enter into these next 100 years," Reising said.

Before Reising joined Memorial’s staff, he served as the director of business operations for Tri-State Community Clinics in Evansville.

