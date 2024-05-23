Memorial service held for local emergency responder who died from service-related illness

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A memorial service was held for 41-year-old Gregory Rausch on Wednesday.

Rausch was an emergency responder who died from a service-related illness.

He served as a firefighter and paramedic for more than 15 years in both Sedgwick County and Emporia.

Rausch helped establish the Emporia Honor Guard and served on it until his declining health prevented it.

On Wednesday, those who worked with him remembered the kindness he brought to the job. They also say his sense of humor helped them make what can be a tough and emotionally difficult job a bit easier.

“He always had frozen snickers and would know when I needed one and would throw one at me every now and again,” said Sedgwick County EMS District Chief Kathy Baumert. “He made work very enjoyable to come to, and he turned into kind of my work brother while we were partners.”

Rausch died after a battle with cancer.

