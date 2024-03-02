Memorial grows for Independence officer, process server killed
FOX4 is learning more about the Independence officer and Jackson County process server killed Thursday while serving an eviction.
FOX4 is learning more about the Independence officer and Jackson County process server killed Thursday while serving an eviction.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
At the conclusion of closing arguments in a hearing to decide whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, Judge Scott McAfee says he hopes to have a final decision in two weeks.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
Chips? Never heard of them.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
Groq, a startup developing chips to run generative AI models faster than conventional hardware, has an eye toward the enterprise -- and public sector. Today, Groq announced that it's forming a new division -- Groq Systems -- focused on greatly expanding its customer and developer ecosystem. Within Groq Systems' purview is serving organizations, including government agencies, that wish to add Groq's chips to existing data centers or build new data centers using Groq processors.
No matter how convoluted and expensive streaming video services become, I’ll always think: At least it’s better than watching this thing over dial-up.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The celeb's go-to vitamin E serum moisturizes and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.
Wembanyama and Holmgren were very familiar with each other's games well before either of them played in the NBA. This is how it all began.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
Four No. 1 picks were on the field Thursday as Skenes got the best of both Holliday and Adley Rutschman while reaching 102 mph on the radar gun.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
MAKERS three-day conference wrapped with a night of laughs thanks to Leslie Jones and a day of inspiration featuring Bethann Hardison and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
Sheldon Keefe and Don Granato are the second and third coaches to receive $25K fines from the NHL this season.