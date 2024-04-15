Memorial growing for 9-year-old killed in shooting while at family gathering

A memorial of balloons, flowers and candles is growing at a home on the city’s Southwest Side where a 9-year-old girl, described by family as loving and caring, was killed Saturday night when gunfire erupted on a family celebrating a confirmation. The shooting also injured 10 other people, including three children. The girl, identified by family as 9-year-old Ariana Molina, was shot in the head and rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The family is holding a prayer march for peace at noon Monday and a vigil in remembrance of Ariana at 6 p.m. Monday, both at the scene of the shooting. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/chicagocrime/heavy-police-presence-on-southwest-side-after-shooting-reports/

