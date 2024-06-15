Memorial garden project to get a boost from fundraiser at Shovel City Drinkery

The Friends of Marion Victim Assistance Program will hold a Love Your Neighbor fundraiser June 29 to raise money for a memorial garden.

The garden will be a place to go other than a cemetery to honor and grieve a lost loved one or friend. It would be the largest memorial of its kind in Ohio.

"Our goal, is to support the creation of a memorial garden to honor those that have lost their life due to violent crime in the Marion community," said Courtney Rittenour, Friends of Marion Victim Assistance program coordinator, in a news release.

An artist rendering of the proposed victims memorial garden that will be constructed on the grounds of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Fundraising is underway for the project, which is expected to be completed in September 2025.

The goal is to raise $70,000 for construction and startup costs. Currently, Pillar Credit Union leads the way with a $10,000 donation.

The fundraising event will be held 3-10 p.m. at the Shovel City Drinkery, 181 N. Main St. Activities will include a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, cornhole tournament and entertainment from the rock band 50 Steps Up, a Van Halen cover band. Three food trucks will be available for a late lunch or dinner.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Amanda Adkins at 740-244-2936 or email Friendsofvictimassistance@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Love Your Neighbor fundraiser will be at Shovel City Drinkery, Marion