Memorial garden project to get a boost from fundraiser at Shovel City Drinkery
The Friends of Marion Victim Assistance Program will hold a Love Your Neighbor fundraiser June 29 to raise money for a memorial garden.
The garden will be a place to go other than a cemetery to honor and grieve a lost loved one or friend. It would be the largest memorial of its kind in Ohio.
"Our goal, is to support the creation of a memorial garden to honor those that have lost their life due to violent crime in the Marion community," said Courtney Rittenour, Friends of Marion Victim Assistance program coordinator, in a news release.
The goal is to raise $70,000 for construction and startup costs. Currently, Pillar Credit Union leads the way with a $10,000 donation.
The fundraising event will be held 3-10 p.m. at the Shovel City Drinkery, 181 N. Main St. Activities will include a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, cornhole tournament and entertainment from the rock band 50 Steps Up, a Van Halen cover band. Three food trucks will be available for a late lunch or dinner.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Amanda Adkins at 740-244-2936 or email Friendsofvictimassistance@gmail.com.
This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Love Your Neighbor fundraiser will be at Shovel City Drinkery, Marion