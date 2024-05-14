Memorial service for former Salt Lake mayor to be held this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A public memorial service to honor Ted Wilson, the former Salt Lake City Mayor, will be held on Friday, May 17, the Mayor Mendenhall’s Office said.

Wilson, who served as Salt Lake’s mayor for three terms between 1976 and 1985, passed away at the age of 84 on April 11. His family said he died due to congestive heart failure and Parkinson’s disease.

PREVIOUS: Former Salt Lake City mayor Ted Wilson dies at 84

The memorial service for Wilson will be held at the Rice Eccles Stadium Tower on the University of Utah campus. The public is invited to attend.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. and doors will open at 9:15 a.m. Guests are asked to arrive early enough to be fully seated by the time services begin. The service will start when Salt Lake City Hall’s bell tower chimes 30 times in honor of the Wilson, who was the 30th mayor of the city.

Free parking is available in the lot west of the stadium. Guests will enter at the north door of the tower. For those unable to attend the service in person can view the memorial virtually through Zoom by following this link here.

