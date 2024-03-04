Memorial fishing tournament held for 6-year-old killed in a house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fisherman from across east Tennessee gathered at Boone Dam to compete in a tournament benefiting a local family.

The tournament proceeds will assist the family of 6-year-old Kendalyn Williams. Williams was killed in a house fire in early February. Her loss gathered the attention of those wanting to help.

“It was a total loss,” said Mike Sells Sr., Assistant Director of East Tennessee Bassin Trail (ETBT). “They lost the child, just basically all the needs.”

“I hate anybody to lose a kid, it’s just devastating,” ETBT board member Justin Maness said.

ETBT wanted to step in and help support the family after such a tragic loss.

“We do our part at East Tennessee Bassin Trail,” said Sells. “We have several benefit tournaments a year to try to help out the community.”

CRIME: Marion, Va. man arrested after jumping through glass storefront, leading police on chase

“Any time we can put together any kind of charity event or benefit like this, we usually do it,” said Maness

ETBT partnered with East Tennessee First Responders Bass Club to set up the tournament, charging $60 per boat. Half of the admission money went back to the family.

A total of $1,302 was raised for the family, thanks to fisherman eager to give back.

“They’re really excited about being able to help everybody out,” said Maness. “And, you know, it’s for a good cause, too.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.