Memorial service details for CMPD officer Joshua Eyer released, and how to watch

The memorial service for slain Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer Joshua Eyer is Friday and will be live-streamed.

Eyer, 31, was one of four law enforcement officers killed Monday after being shot during a U.S. Marshal Taskforce serving a warrant on a felon for possession of a firearm at an east Charlotte home.

The three other officers killed were Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott with the NC Department of Adult Correction, and US Marshal deputy Thomas Weeks. Information about memorial services for them has not been released yet.

Four other officers were wounded in the assault, and are expected to make full recoveries, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Tuesday during a news conference. A suspect, using an AR-15 rifle and handgun, was shot and killed by law enforcement.

A processional march with CMPD employees and other law enforcement personnel will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center at 601 E. Trade St., ending at First Baptist Church before the service.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church at 301 S. Davidson St. in uptown Charlotte, CMPD said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

CMPD officer Joshua Eyer died from the injuries he sustained while assisting officers with apprehending the suspect on Monday, April 29, 2024.

How to watch Friday’s memorial service

There are three ways to see Friday’s service for Eyer:

▪ https://facebook.com/cmpdnews

▪ https://youtube.com/cmpdvidcast

▪ https://charlotte.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/?site=1

About Eyer

Eyer had a six-year career in the North Tryon Division and was a member of the 178th recruit class. Just last week, Eyer was named officer of the month in April.

Before becoming a city police officer, he was a military police officer for the Army, serving a tour in Afghanistan, his Facebook page shows.

He and wife Ashley Eyer had a 3-year-old son.

“He’s going to be sorely missed in this law enforcement community. He was the kind of officer you want when you need help,” Jennings said Tuesday. “All eight that were shot and injured and hundreds that responded were heroes because they face dangers that most humans should not have to face.”

Three other officers killed

On Tuesday, NC Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee identified two of the members of the US Marshals Taskforce who have died: Poloche and Elliott. Both were 14-year NC Department of Adult Correction veterans. Poloche leaves behind a wife and two children, and Elliot leaves behind a wife and one child.

Thomas “Tommy” Weeks Jr., 48, of Mooresville leaves a wife and four children, said Ronald Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals’ Service.

Weeks started his USMS career in February 2011 in the District of Columbia’s Superior Court, Washington, DC. He transferred in November 2014 to Charlotte, NC. Prior to USMS, he spent eight years with Customs and Border Protection.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Samuel “Sam” Poloche, NC Department of Adult Correction, was a task force officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force

William “Alden” Elliott, NC Department of Adult Correction, was a task force officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force

Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks Jr. of Mooresville was killed in Monday’s shooting.