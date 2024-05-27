Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony held at Cemetery of the Alleghenies

A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony was held Sunday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

The ceremony featured Commander Justin Jolley of the USCG Marine Safety Unit, Pittsburgh.

Music was performed by the Canon-McMillan High School Band and Bella Voce Choir, the Pittsburgh South Hills Keystone Chorus and bagpiper Sean McCathy of MacDonald Pipe Band of Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Western Pennsylvania hit by severe weather twice on Memorial Day weekend, more rain expected 2 men shot in McKeesport PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms hit Western Pennsylvania for second time in 2 days VIDEO:USS Requin veterans hold memorial ceremony honoring submarines on ‘Eternal Patrol’ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts