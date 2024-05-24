Memorial Day weekend weather outlook

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and seasonable start to this Friday morning across the state. Wind gusts this afternoon will pick up to 20-35 mph, similar to yesterday. Highs will be in the 90s south, 80s across central New Mexico, and 70s to the north/west. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Northeast Highlands from 3-7 PM this evening. There are three active wildfires (Moser, Blue 2, and Indios) and prescribed burns which will likely bring smoke to parts of the state this afternoon.

Forecast Continues Below

Saturday is the day to watch when it comes to very strong winds and high fire danger. Widespread winds will be 30-55 mph, along with warm temperatures and dry conditions critical fire danger will return to a majority of New Mexico. Secure any loose outdoor objects for Saturday. Sunday will be a lot calmer as the jet stream slowly departs, allowing temperatures to warm a degree or two.

By Memorial Day, there may be afternoon breezes up to 15-30 mph but shouldn’t create any issues. Temperatures will warm a degree or two on Monday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm into mid-next week as an area of high pressure builds overhead. Calm winds will stick around as well. Only northeastern New Mexico has a slight chance for rain mid-next week as a backdoor front arrives. The rest of the state will remain dry and hot into next week.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.