Memorial Day Weekend Forecast for Southern California

Southern California will see relatively mild weather through Memorial Day Weekend, with the marine layer keeping temperatures in check.

High temperatures across metro Los Angeles on Friday were in the upper 60s to low 70s with some areas receiving light drizzle, according to KTLA 5 weather anchor Kaj Goldberg.

The same pattern will continue Sunday when L.A.’s forecast high is 70 degrees.

The marine layer fog, Goldberg says, will burn off earlier in the day leading to warmer temperatures on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Weekend Temperatures

Los Angeles Basin (high/low)

Saturday: 70/58

Sunday: 70/58

Monday: 73/57

San Fernando Valley

Saturday: 72/51

Sunday: 76/51

Monday: 80/52



Orange County Coastal

Saturday: 69/59

Sunday:71/56

Monday: 75/58

Inland Empire

Saturday: 71/54

Sunday: 78/53

Monday: 84/56

