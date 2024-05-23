Memorial Day weekend forecast shows warm temps, but chance of showers. Here's when

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and Mother Nature plans to cooperate with summer-like conditions expected throughout the long holiday weekend.

Weather forecasters predict plenty of sun and warm temperatures, with occasional showers over four days as residents in the Southern Tier, Western New York and northern-Pennsylvania take off boat covers, dust off lawn chairs, fill pools and fire up backyard grills.

Friday may just turn out to be the best weather day of the weekend, with lots of sunshine, low humidity and a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Friday will also have a light west wind of up to 10 miles per hour.

What to expect over the weekend

It will be more of the same but even warmer on Saturday, with a high of 84 possible and mostly sunny skies.

As Saturday evening arrives, there could be some precipitation, but it shouldn't be around long, according to the Weather Service Office in Binghamton.

"We are going to have some showers and thunderstorm chances. The first round will probably be later Saturday evening into the overnight," said National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Lott.

"But that will be quick to move through because Sunday will be dry again.”

Sunday's high temperature will be around 80, according to the Weather Service, with a low chance of rain.

Weather forecast on Memorial Day in Southern Tier

Memorial Day parade-goers and picnickers may have to dodge some raindrops, The National Weather Service said showers are likely on Monday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

Overall, Memorial Day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 75 and a 70% chance of rain.

AAA: Holiday travel expected to be highest in 20 years

For those hitting the road this weekend, expect plenty of company. AAA projects 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the weekend − a 4% increase over last year and close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.

“We haven’t seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “We’re projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we’re exceeding pre-pandemic levels but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead.”

