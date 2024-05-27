Memorial Day weather looks great for outdoor events across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day in Portland is shaping up to be the warmest afternoon we’ve seen in over 10 days as the forecast calls for daytime highs to reach the mid-70s.

Most of the Oregon coast, meanwhile, will hover around 60 degrees for a daytime high.

Not only will the metro area enjoy a warmer afternoon on Monday, but we’ll also see dry skies with just a few clouds in the mix throughout the day.

It will be a lovely day for the scheduled parades, tributes and outdoor events for Memorial Day.

For the month of May, we have seen a wide range of afternoon temperatures.

Remember back on May 10 when we broke a daytime high record in Portland?

Yes, that was the day we topped off at 91 degrees in PDX. So this month the afternoon highs in Portland — were in the low 90s, the low 80s, the mid-50s and almost everything else in between.

Last week our afternoon highs were hanging out in the low- to mid-60s. It wasn’t until Sunday that we reached our seasonal high in Portland as we got up to 72.

Slightly cooler and wetter weather is set to return Tuesday and will linger into Wednesday.

But both days look to bring only a few rounds of light rain. Over the two-day span, Portland is expected to tally under two-tenths of an inch of rain, while Salem will see even less rain accumulation with drier skies in the southern part of the Willamette Valley.

Overall, next week’s weather looks mild and quiet except for the middle part of the week.









As of right now, there’s a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in Portland on Wednesday afternoon and evening. That’s something we’ll keep an eye on as we get closer, so keep it locked on KOIN 6 News and here at koin.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.