Memorial Day washout: Rain, thunderstorms likely for Delaware on last day of long weekend

It looks like it might be a Memorial Day washout for much of Delaware.

Several rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms are expected as the holiday weekend wraps up Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's when rain is expected to hit the First State:

Memorial Day forecast

If you're heading out to the beach or plan on partying outside, make sure to do it early.

The day will start out pleasant with a high of 85 degrees and a south wind between 10 to 15 mph, but that will change in the afternoon.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the night mainly before 10 p.m. with some storms producing heavy rainfall. The nightly low will be around 67 degrees.

Severe weather outlook

Throughout Monday, all of Delaware will be at risk for a severe weather outlook, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS warns that some storms will be severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts and dropping large hail. The possibly of a tornado cannot be ruled out.

First round of storms is almost off the coast. Should see a lull until the next round of storms moves in around mid day. This could be as early as 11 AM for portions of Delmarva, Berks Co, Lehigh Valley, and S Poconos before the storms spread eastward. #NJWX #DEWX #MDWX #PAWX pic.twitter.com/MWetWBD9v5 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 27, 2024

Heavy rain might cause localized flash flooding, the weather service said.

There is a slight risk of excessive rain in Wilmington and other parts of northern Delaware.

15 dead as tornadoes slam the South

The storms likely for Delaware and other states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Monday come after 15 were killed in powerful storms and tornadoes that swept across the nation's midsection Sunday in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Seven deaths were confirmed in North Texas after an apparent tornado tore through Cooke County, near the Oklahoma border, on Saturday night, Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday. Two children were among the dead, according to Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington.

At least 100 others were injured in the deadly storm, Abbott said. The governor added that the tornado destroyed more than 200 homes and other buildings as well as damaged another 120 structures.

John Bacon and Thao Nguyen contributed to this story.

