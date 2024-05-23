Memorial Day and Veterans Day, what’s the difference?

(FOX40.COM) — According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Memorial Day, originally called “Decoration Day,” was officially recognized as a holiday in 1873 by New York before all other Union states recognized it 17 years later.

Fast-forward to 2024 and Memorial Day is celebrated annually in the United States, allowing Americans nationwide to honor those who have died while serving in the United States military.

But another federal holiday occurs later in the calendar year, typically in November, that also serves to honor fallen members of the military that can sometimes get confused with Memorial Day, and that is Veterans Day.

Originally known as Armistice Day due to a congressional resolution in 1926, Veterans Day intends to honor living members of the US military along with those who have died in service. In 1938, the day was officially recognized as a national holiday.

“Veterans Day is largely intended to thank living veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to underscore the fact that all those who served—not only those who died—have sacrificed and done their duty,” the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs says.

The primary difference between the two federal holidays is Memorial Day intends to honor fallen members of the U.S. military, particularly those who have died in battle or from wounds sustained on the battlefield. Veterans Day seeks to honor all who have worn a U.S. military uniform and acknowledge their assistance in maintaining American freedoms.

The other main difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day is the time of year the days take place. Memorial Day serves as an unofficial start to summer for many and takes place on the last Monday of May; meanwhile, Veterans Day is always celebrated on November 11, regardless of the day of the week.

“The observance of Veterans Day [on] November 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” the USDVA says.

