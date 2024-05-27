Memorial Day in Utah: Gov. Cox, Rep. Maloy to speak at VA Memorial Day ceremony

The American and Utah flags fly by the Utah State Capitol on Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Alex Goodlett for Utah News Dispatch)

It’s Memorial Day, a day to remember fallen soldiers who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Events are happening across the state of Utah on this day of remembrance, including a special Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs at 11 a.m. on the South steps of the Utah Capitol Building in Salt Lake City.

The event will feature remarks from Gov. Spencer Cox and U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, as well as a musical performance and a 21-gun salute by the Utah National Guard, according to the Utah VA.

The ceremony is free and open to the public, “and we would be honored to have you and your family in attendance,” the Utah VA said in an online announcement for the ceremony.

We hope to see you at the Capitol on Monday! Happy Memorial Day Weekend! pic.twitter.com/wRcrT52MYs — Utah Veteran & Military Affairs (@Utah_DVMA) May 24, 2024

“This year’s ceremony promises to be a truly memorable event, where we will pay our deepest respects to the fallen heroes who have sacrificed everything in service of our country,” the Utah VA posted on X.

There will also be a display of a wreath and flags, which will “remain in place throughout the day for the community to visit and remember those who gave their lives to protect our nation and its freedoms,” the Utah VA said. “We hope that you will join us.”

Here’s a list of some other Memorial events happening across Utah happening Monday:

Memorial Day Boot Display : From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ogden Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave. in Ogden, the nonprofit Operation Heroes will be hosting a boot display event to honor fallen service members and raise money to benefit surviving military family members. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature a silent auction and drawings. Donations can also be made at the event.

Camp Floyd Days : From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp Floyd State Park near Fairfield is hosting Camp Floyd Days on Memorial Day. The event allows visitors to experience life like soldiers did in 1858, when Camp Floyd was established after the U.S. Army came to Utah to suppress what was then thought to be a Mormon rebellion. The event will feature reenactors drilling and firing period muskets. Visitors can also visit the graves of soldiers who died while serving their country.

Memorial Day Ruck/Walk : Starting at 8 a.m. at Orem City Cemetery (1520 N. 800 East, Orem), The Veteran’s Lounge is hosting a Ruck March to raise money for local veterans. The Ruck/Walk will go from the Orem City Cemetery to the Lindon City Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., then to the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Run of Remembrance : Starting at 8 a.m. at Robinson Park in American Fork, runners can celebrate Memorial Day with a 10K, a 5K, or a mile run to remember fallen soldiers.

Car show in West Jordan : From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Jordan Memorial Park (1785 W. 7800 South), a free car show is open and free to the public. Last year’s Memorial Day car show featured over 400 vehicles, organizers posted on its Facebook event page.

Cities across Utah are also hosting their own Memorial Day events. Check your city’s website for program details.

