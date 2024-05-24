Memorial Day travelers and celebrations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Millions of people are hitting the roads for the Memorial Day Weekend, which marks the unofficial start to summer.

Some might spend this day celebrating and traveling, but others I spoke with say Memorial Day has a deeper meaning.

“It’s a time to remember the people. I’m a Vietnam vet, so I remember the people that didn’t come back and that’s what it’s about,” William Churney said.

William Churney is from North Carolina but plans on spending this holiday weekend with family in Atlanta. He says he served in the U.S. Military as a medic, and typically spends Memorial Day a special way.

“If I was in Wilmington, I’d go to the Vet cemetery, but since I’m not there, that’s what we normally do and just say a prayer.”

Jackie Davis is also traveling from North Carolina to Atlanta. She says on holidays like this, she just takes time to reflect.

“I think about the fallen soldiers, and then the veterans, who are still living and the appreciation and gratitude that I have for them, and I hope other people as well, because they put their lives on the line to bring freedom and peace to us as citizens of the U.S.”

A representative with Triple A states that they are expecting travelers to Georgia in the millions.

“Here in Georgia alone, we are looking at 1.2 million folks that are gonna be hitting the road, and that is the highest that it has been since Triple A started tracking travel across the country. So, bottom line, what does that mean, a lot of folks on the road,” Triple-A Public Relations and Governmental consultant Montrae Waiters said.

If you plan on indulging this weekend, Triple A does remind you about their “tow-to-go” service if you feel you can’t make it to your destination safely.

