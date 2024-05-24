Memorial Day travel rush hits Pittsburgh International Airport

Memorial Day weekend is the official start of summer travel.

The Transportation Security Administration expects Friday to be the busiest day for travelers. They expect about 3 million passengers Friday and about 18 million passengers through May 29.

The lines at Pittsburgh International Airport were already building early Friday morning.

TSA advises that travelers have their boarding passes and IDs ready and available.

TSA advises that travelers have their boarding passes and IDs ready and available.

