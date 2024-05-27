Memorial Day traffic reports in the News 5 coverage area (List)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Memorial Day, and the American Automobile Association, or AAA, had warned about “potentially unprecedented congestion on roads this weekend,” as people travel to and from their holiday destinations.

WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the traffic delays, wrecks and blockages that may impact travelers going home after the long weekend.

Alabama traffic

Baldwin County

According to ALGO’s traffic map, there appears to be a blockage on the left lane of I-10 Westbound past Exit 35/ Daphne in Baldwin County.

The blockage is reported due to a “moderate crash,” according to the map.

Florida traffic

Okaloosa County

Florida 511 shows several reports of disabled vehicles.

The right shoulder is blocked on I-10 Westbound at mile marker 47, according to the site.

A disabled vehicle is reportedly blocking the right shoulder on I-10 Eastbound at mile marker 43.

Santa Rosa County

There is a report of a disabled vehicle on I-10 Westbound at mile marker 30 (Rest Area), according to Florida 511.

The disabled vehicle is reportedly blocking the right shoulder.

This is article will be updated throughout the day on Monday.

