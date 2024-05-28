Memorial Day traditions stronger than the weather in Lackawanna County

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather had some NEPA families scrambling for cover this Memorial Day, but at one local state park, many families didn’t let the rain ruin their fun.

The skies over Lackawanna State Park may have looked threatening, but families from northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t let the weather rain on their Memorial Day.

“Everybody knows it’s raining. You’re just gonna come out here and figure it out as you’re here. As long as everyone is together it doesn’t matter what the weather’s gonna be,” said Gage Bennett from Dickson City.

Bennett and his family head to the state park for Memorial Day every year and say not even a storm could stop their tradition.

“Every year the family comes up here to the state park and if it’s raining, whatever, there’s a pavilion. We could stay dry. And it’s just a whole gathering of the family that we get to spend time together. You know, everybody works and everything so having one time to sit and get together is really great,” Bennett explained.

The Archibald family also braved the weather to spend the holiday on Pennsylvania State Grounds with their loved ones.

“We decided to take a chance and hope that it wouldn’t rain that much and I think that it turned out in our favor. So I’m thinking that perhaps, with everybody being here, we’re just having a really great time,” said Kingsley resident Cathy Archibald.

But Ron and Cathy Archibald were there for more than a game of badminton.

“I like to celebrate this day for all the veterans who gave their service and lives to this country. I was in the Marine Corps for 22 years and had a purple heart for Vietnam and I’m just so glad that we have the freedom that we have in this country today,” Ron stated.

They say the most important part of their Memorial Day tradition is to take time to remember the reason why the first Monday in May is a holiday.

“It’s because of the dedicated lives of those that served in military that we do have what we have and not to forget,” Cathy said.

“It makes me proud to be an American to see that people remember what we did and how we will do it forever for our country,” Ron added.

