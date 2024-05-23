Memorial Day is a time to remember. See what 50 years of Arizona events have looked like

While Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of summer, the day has a more solemn meaning at its core.

The holiday, observed on the last Monday in May, allows Americans to remember and honor the soldiers who died defending the United States.

Whether you plan to spend the day with family and friends or doing something patriotic, there are many reasons and ways to celebrate the summer holiday.

Peek back in time at 50 years of flags, parades and celebrations in honor of the United States' fallen soldiers.

What does Memorial Day celebrate?

Memorial Day originally was established as Decoration Day to commemorate those who lost their lives while fighting in the Civil War.

When the United States became involved in World War I, Memorial Day expanded to honor American military personnel who died in all wars, including World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to History.com.

How to celebrate Memorial Day in Arizona

Many metro Phoenix cities will host gatherings or celebrations for Memorial Day. There are also opportunities to help place flags on soldier's graves at the VA National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

There are also many unrelated events happening in Arizona during Memorial Day weekend, including concerts, tubing, Fan Fusion, baseball and more.

If you're looking to beat the heat, you can also plan a weekend getaway to one of Arizona's scenic spots.

