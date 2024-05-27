Memorial Day storms knock out power for thousands in North Jersey

Strong wind gusts from a series of rainstorms knocked out power to thousands of New Jersey residents on Monday afternoon including several hundred in Morris County.

Almost 400 homes in Randloph and about 200 in Denville and Parsippany were without electricity as of 3:20 p.m., according to Jersey Central Power & Light.

The bulk of the outages were in JCP&L's territory with about 3,000. PSE&G reported 24 outages affecting 366 customers. Orange & Rockland, which serves the very northern edge of Bergen and Passaic Counties, had about 150 customers without power.

North Jersey was hit with a series of fast-moving storms Monday afternoon that are expected to continue to at least 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms will head in from the west with a cold front behind them pushing the humid air out of the region. The weather should settle down by late evening.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey power outages; Thousands lose power in Memorial Day storm