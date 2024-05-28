Memorial Day speaker asks crowd to always remember

May 28—MILTON — Retired First Sgt. Mike Schmid's message on Memorial Day was to always remember the sacrifice of America's military.

The American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary Post 71 hosted the "In Memory of Our Heroes" ceremony at the Milton Cemetery along Golf Course Road on Monday morning. Schmid served 39 years in the U.S. Navy, Army and Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

"My message today is a simple one: Please never forget," said Schmid, a former Milton resident. "My brothers and sisters have served and will continue to serve our nation in all corners of the world. Today we honor those comrades who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We that have served and those who are currently serving know the mission and understand this is what we do."

Schmid read a story about being an unnamed American soldier, detailing the soldier's journey through every war throughout U.S. history.

"Though my name may not be remembered, my deeds will never be forgotten," Schmid read.

U.S. Army veteran Elwood Brown and his wife Sandra Brown, of New Columbia, said the ceremony was beautiful.

"It always means a lot to me, being in the service," said Elwood Brown, who served from 1958 to 1960. "I wouldn't want to go through it again, but I wouldn't give up the experience."

The ceremony was also "very meaningful," said Sandra Brown.

"We come every year because it means a lot to us," she said.

The ceremony in front of a few dozen spectators was held with ominous clouds in the sky, threatening rain.

"Mother Nature and God both were looking out for us," said Commander Denise Ulmer.

The event also featured Ladies Auxiliary member Helen Billhime placing a wreath; the Milton Black Panthers Band playing patriotic music under the direction of band director Ryan Hewitt; the Rev. Travis Allhouse, the pastor of the Bethan United Methodist Church in Milton, giving the benediction; and the American Legion members providing the 21-gun salute.