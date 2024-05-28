Memorial Day shooting in Wilmington kills 1, injures 2 others

Three young men were injured, one fatally, in a Memorial Day shooting in Wilmington, police said.

Wilmington officers were called to the 2700 block of Thatcher Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of the shooting. There, they found the young men − ages 17, 18 and 21 − badly hurt.

The two younger men were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where the 18-year-old died, police said. The 21-year-old was listed as "stable."

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Brandon Mosley 302-576-3652.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 3 injured, 1 fatally, in Memorial Day shooting in Wilmington