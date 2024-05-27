Memorial Day program held at Ocala-Marion County Veterans Park

The annual Memorial Day program held at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Park on Monday honored those who gave their lives to protect America and preserve freedom.

This year’s program included the placing of a ceremonial wreath by the family of a local man killed in Afghanistan in 2012 and acknowledgement of several World War II and Korean War veterans in attendance.

Hundreds of people attended the Memorial Day remembrance and honor at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park on Monday. The annual event honors fallen service members that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Live music was provided by the Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band while honoring all branches of the military. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2024 (Credit: Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner)

Shakeli Sims, widow of Army PFC. Markie Sims, placed a wreath representing her husband and all those who died for the country.

Shakeli Sims was accompanied by their son, Kayden, 11, and her mother, Shenita Boone.

“Everyday is Memorial Day for us,” Shakeli Sims, 30, said, adding she felt her husband’s presence during the ceremony.

Markie Sims died on Dec. 29, 2012, at age 20 in Panjway District in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom as the result of an improvised explosive device, according to Military Times/Honor the Fallen at www.the fallen.militarytime

Landmark Monument: 'Landmark Monument' would be a beacon, drawing people to Ocala-Marion County veterans park

Retired Army Col. Craig Ham opened the ceremony as upwards of 600 attendees sat in the park’s gazebo and in stands and benches surrounding the grounds.

“This is not Veterans’ Day or Law Enforcement Day or First Responders Day but a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country’s freedom and liberty,” he said.

Ham spoke of the late Lewis Alston, a Vietnam Veteran and member of the Marine Corps who was an integral part of the events and ceremonies at the park for years.

Alston participated in events wearing his dress blues uniform and was a member of the Marion County Memorial Honor Guard .

John Earl plays the bagpipes to close out the Memorial Day service as hundreds of people attended the Memorial Day remembrance and honor at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park on Monday. The annual event honors fallen service members that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Live music was provided by the Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band while honoring all branches of the military. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2024 (Credit: Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner)

Alston, who died last year, performed hundreds of military funerals with the honor guard.

“This is a sad day and the first Memorial Day without Lewis Alston,” he said.

About 60 members of the Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band under Director Craig Lilly provided patriotic music and a solemn air to parts of the ceremony. The band played “Largo,” a selection from a symphony, as the ceremonial wreath was placed.

Several veterans were honored during the ceremony including World War II veterans Robert Anderson and Howard Mautner, Army and Korean War veterans

Walter Lane, Navy; Alfred Merrill, Navy; and Ralph Mueller, Air Force.

“We honor you,” said Marion County Veteran Service Officer and Navy veteran Jeffrey Askew as the veterans were presented certificates of appreciation by county officials and Sheriff Billy Woods.

Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, Charles Barrack, who was to be honored with the group, passed away in the early hours of Memorial Day, according to ceremony information provided by Todd Belknap with Marion County Veterans Helping Veterans.

Mueller drew loud applause from the gathering after playing a version of “God Bless America” on his harmonica.

William Lee and Bob Vogel, also World War II veterans, and Johnny Hayes, a Vietnam War veteran and Korean War and Vietnam War veteran Frank Rasbury, 96, came to observe Memorial Day.

Keynote speaker Col. Janet Horton - a decorated Army chaplain who was at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and aided and prayed with those suffering from casualties when the building was struck - was introduced by her husband, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Harvey.

Harvey described his wife as a pioneer female Army chaplain with many firsts including the first female Army chaplain on the Division level and to attend War College.

Harvey cited his wife’s military decorations including the Legion of Merit and Defense Superior Service medals.

Horton spoke of the history and importance of Memorial Day.

The Ocala chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution provided support for the ceremony and Sam Coventry, president of Ocali Society, Children of the American Revolution, the DAR’s youth group, recited “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae, the ceremony program stated.

Sam’s father, Walter Coventry, 53, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, was also on hand for the ceremony.

Vietnam War veteran Johnny Burns, Coast Guard veteran Mike Kelso and Korean War veteran Carl Vollmer, 95, all joined the ceremony.

Husband and wife veterans Jerry and Doris Miller were on hand. He served in the Marine Corps and she served in the Navy. They’ve been married for 61 years.

The Marion County Memorial Honor Guard provided a color guard and rifle salute followed by Taps. John Earl played bagpipes during the ceremony.

Four Humble Squadron aircraft performed two flyovers during the ceremony.

Patriotic themed artwork by students at Sunrise Elementary, Madison Street Elementary and Belleview Middle schools was on display at the park.

Cub Scout Pack 18 led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance and Hannah Stuckey sang the National Anthem.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Carolyn Smith began the ceremony with an invocation and closed with a benediction.

Keynote speaker Horton said in her talk that patriots would want to know their sacrifice was not forgotten.

“(Patriots) would want to know that they are not forgotten, (that) their service was not in vain and freedom has been defended,” Horton said according to a transcript provided by Marion County Veterans Helping Veterans.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Honor given in Ocala to those who gave their lives to protect freedom