Memorial Day service planned at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Heekin Park

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Memorial Day service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Heekin Park.

The event — hosted by the United Veterans of Delaware County — will feature comments from Vietnam veteran Gary Turner, a roll of honor and wreath tribute, and a rifle salute and taps by the Delaware County Honor Guard.

Chaplin Hank Hansen will offer a prayer, and Mayor Dan Ridenour is set to participate in the ceremony.

