Memorial Day parades scheduled in Hawley, Honesdale this weekend

In Wayne County, Hawley and Honesdale have Memorial Day weekend events planned.

Hawley

The annual Memorial Day parade in Hawley is scheduled Sunday, May 26, at 1 p.m. Lineup is at noon at Riverside Park on Church Street by the rail crossing. The parade heads up Church Street, turns at Main Avenue and ends at Bingham Park.

American Legion Post 311 holds a wreath laying ceremony from the Lackawaxen River bridge, immediately followed by their service at the conclusion of the parade. The service is at the Veterans Memorial on Park Place, facing the park.

Here is the lineup for the Hawley parade, as of Tuesday:

DIVISION 1

Hawley Borough Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Honesdale Borough Police, Forest City Police, Lehigh Township Police, Waymart Police, Hawley American Legion & Auxiliary Marching Group, National Guard 109th, Wallenpaupack High School Band, state Sen. Lisa Baker, state representative candidate Robin Skibber, Wayne County commissioners, Hawley Mayor John Nichols, Hawley Borough Council, Wayne County Judge Janine Edwards, Magistrate District Judge Bonnie Carney; Grand Marshals: World War II veteran Joseph Drake, Navy veteran Dan Corcoran, Vietnam veteran Jerry Arnold, Marine veteran William Long, Air Force active Reserve Shawn Reid; Wayne County Treasurer Brian Field, Wayne County Prothonotary Ned Sandercock, Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams, Honesdale Borough officials, Palmyra (Wayne) supervisors, Waymart Mayor Chip Norella.

DIVISION 2

Richard Teeter w/Van, Frachetti Classic Cars, Smokey the Bear, Boy Scouts Troop 129, Boy Scouts Troop 2619, Cub Scout Pack 229, Sea Scout Ship 52, Dessin Animal Shelter, Wayne County Democratic Committee, Wayne County Republican Committee.

DIVISION 3

Downtown Hawley Partnership Float, The Ridge, Women in the Wind/Silver Hawk Motorcycle Group, Gary’s Towing, Mike’s Auto Service & Towing, Moser Trucking, Kenny G. Pilot Car Service, Bikers for Justice, Paupack Watering Hole, Paint the Town Hawley Float, The Crazy Country Club, Lake Wally Cafe, WC Historical Society Float, Palmer & Sons Truck, Koberlein Environmental Services

DIVISION 4

Dime Bank, Honesdale National Bank Float, Hawley DPW, Paupack DPW, Bold Gold Media, Wayne Tomorrow, Baer Sport Center/Hog Chapter.

DIVISION 5

Local and regional fire departments: Hawley Fire Department, Central Fire Department, Forest Volunteer Fire Department, Hamlin Fire & Rescue Department, Lakeville Fire Department, Tafton Fire Department, Beach Lake Fire Department, Blooming Grove Fire Department, Greeley Fire Department, Greene-Dreher Fire Department, Hemlock Farms Fire Department, Honesdale Fire Department, Lackawaxen Fire Department, Lake Ariel Fire Department, Ledgedale Fire Department, Madisonville Fire Department, Seelyville Fire Department, Shohola Fire Department, Waymart Fire Department, White Mills Fire Department.

DIVISION 6

EMS: Lackawaxen EMS, Hamlin Ambulance, Tafton Ambulance.

Honesdale

The annual Memorial Day parade in Honesdale is scheduled Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. Starting at 5th and Main Street, the parade heads north on Main Street, turns at 9th Street and ends at Central Park. The parade is about 30 minutes long.

Area veteran organizations will host the Memorial Day ceremony in the park in the new event stage, following the parade.

The 2024 Honesdale Memorial Day parade is set for Monday. May 27, at 10 a.m. Pennsylvania National Guard, Company A, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry is seen at the 2023 Honesdale parade.

