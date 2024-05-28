Memorial Day is over but CDOT, CSP will continue DUI campaign into June

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Drivers can expect sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols through June 5 in Colorado as the “Heat Is On” campaign continues.

With 479 DUI arrests during last year’s holiday weekend, the Colorado State Patrol and 72 local law enforcement agencies are out in full force looking for signs of impaired or irresponsible driving.

“We’re looking for those lane violations, following too closely and speeding,” Sgt. Patrick Rice told FOX31.

Traffic was heavy along the Interstate 70 corridor as many returned on Monday from mountain vacations.

“Sitting in traffic — it can put a damper on any trip,” said one tourist.

Army veteran Jack Meineke, 90, joined his family on a trip to honor other veterans. He urged every driver to be cautious on the road whether in the mountains or the city.

“Just be safe,” he said.

Rice is reminding drivers that putting the brakes on road rage and staying focused is the key to getting home safely.

“Not getting frustrated and upset with drivers around us but that we’re leaving that device down allowing our passenger to pick the music and work on the GPS so that we have both hands on the wheel,” said Rice.

CDOT told FOX31 that the holiday weekend begins a projected 30% increase in deadly accidents in Colorado during the summer months.

