Memorial Day in Oshkosh brings procession, 'Reading of the Names,' 21-gun salute and more

The Oshkosh Memorial Day Procession makes its way past hundreds of spectators along Algoma Boulevard before ending at Riverside Cemetery for the veterans ceremony in 2018.

OSHKOSH ― Members of the public can commemorate Memorial Day through four different events from the South Park Memorial to Riverside Cemetery May 27.

Oshkosh Patriotic Council President Duane Canon made the announcement via news release ahead of that weekend’s Memorial Day ceremonies.

“We would like to encourage the citizens of Oshkosh and surrounding areas to partake in any or all the Memorial Day ceremonies to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” Canon said.

Coordinated by the Disabled American Veterans Post 17, the day’s proceedings start with the “Reading of the Names” at the South Park Memorial at 7 a.m.

After that, there will be a waterfront ceremony by the AMVETS Post 7 Auxiliary along the Fox River near the Oshkosh Convention Center. Members of the Oshkosh Veterans Service Organizations are scheduled to lay a wreath in the water.

Veteran service organizations, scouting units, military vehicles and law enforcement will then gather to for a procession, which heads down Algoma Boulevard to the Riverside Cemetery.

At the cemetery, there will be a Memorial Day Service with Chris Kolakowski, director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, serving as featured speaker.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, members of the various veterans' organizations will provide a 21-gun salute.

