Memorial Day off to rainy start, some roads flooded, as a drier afternoon expected

Memorial Day is off to a wet start, with a steady stream of rainfall across southeast Michigan that started early Monday morning.

The rain snarled some Detroit roadways, according to Michigan Department of Transportation updates, causing flooding on the northbound Interstate 75 ramp to eastbound Davison freeway and flooding on westbound I-696 near Evergreen Road, blocking one lane.

But the National Weather Service forecasts that the storms should roll out of the area by the afternoon, with a chance of some windy conditions.

Memorial Day starts off wet for many as an area of showers and thunderstorms works through the area this morning. Drier weather expected after noon with gusty southwest winds reaching 30 mph this afternoon. Chances of thunderstorms continue Tuesday and Wednesday. #miwx pic.twitter.com/iEWwEOZ4T7 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) May 27, 2024

It's unclear if the weather will affect the Movement Festival's third day of music in Hart Plaza. On Saturday, storms led to a lengthy pause in festivities, but the partying later resumed. Monday's first acts are scheduled to take the stage at 2 p.m.

Contact Lily Altavena: laltavena@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Memorial Day weather in Detroit: Rainy start, flooding