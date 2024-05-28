In Memorial Day messages, Trump blasts ‘human scum,’ Biden praises democracy

President Biden and Donald Trump issued drastically different Memorial Day messages on Monday, with Biden extolling the virtues of democracy and Trump blasting his perceived foes as “human scum,” deriding the judges in his trials.

“Freedom has never been guaranteed,” Biden said after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. “Every generation has to earn it, fight for it, defend it in the battle between autocracy and democracy, between the greed of a few, and the rights of many.”

Biden homed in on the pain of losing one’s child, tying the death of his son Beau, who died of brain cancer nine years ago this week, to chemicals he was exposed to while serving in Iraq.

“I know it hurts,” the president said, linking his pain with that of other bereaved military families. “The hurt is still real. Still raw.”

Such sacrifices made it even more important to unite, he continued.

“On this day, we came together again to reflect, to remember, and above all, to recommit to the future they fought for, a future grounded in freedom, democracy, opportunity and equality,” Biden said. “Not just for some, but for all.”

Trump initially posted a subdued Memorial Day message on his Truth Social platform.

“We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember,” he stated. “Today, that is what we are doing — we remember.”

Gratitude quickly gave way to vitriol, however, when just a couple of hours later, Trump erupted.

“Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for ‘DEFAMATION,’ ” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee wrote.

He was referring to Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the defamation cases brought by E. Jean Carroll, who won more than $80 million in damages — a ruling Trump is appealing. Trump also attacked Carroll’s credibility before moving on to Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the civil business fraud trial in New York City that got Trump fined about $450 million.

Trump described Engoron as a “Wacko Judge” and said the fines were baseless since he had done “nothing wrong.” The former president concluded with, “Now for Merchan!”

Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over Trump’s hush money trial that’s currently underway.

