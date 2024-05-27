Memorial Day marks beginning of deadliest months for teen drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer is becoming more dangerous on Memphis roads, especially for teenagers, as a new report shows that statewide deadly crashes are increasing.

Monday marks the “100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers.” AAA says this is when the number of deadly crashes starts to rise.

“When we’re talking about bad behaviors and bad habits behind the wheel, we see almost everything,” said Megan Cooper with AAA.

Memphis, Tennessee ranked #1 for deadly car crashes last November.

“Speeding is a huge issue, distracted driving, impaired driving, people not wearing their seatbelts. You know those really simple things that take us back to Traffic Safety 101,” said Cooper.

A report from USA TODAY found a 10% increase in summertime driving deaths involving teens, and that 29% of all teenage driving deaths happen in summer.

Their advice for parents is to lead by example, teach defensive driving skills, set family rules, and make sure there are 50 hours of supervised practice driving.

AAA predicts nearly 800,000 Tennesseans have hit the road this holiday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.