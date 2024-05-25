Memorial Day invites me to reflect on the honored dead and on my future military service

For me, I have long felt a calling to military service.

When I was younger, I had dreams of “being an army man” like every little kid had, but as I got older, it changed into something more serious.

My grandfather, grandmother, and uncle all served in the United States military, and two of my cousins currently serve, one of whom recently graduated from Virginia Military Institute and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marines.

Through my interactions with my grandpa, uncle, and especially my cousins, my mindset changed from a child-like outlook to one of sincerity and appreciation. I observed these people and how they lived their everyday lives, deciding that I was going to serve my country no matter what.

While there are personal advantages that can be gained from military service like discipline and general mental growth, service also allows me to be a part of something bigger than myself, to give back to my country.

Even after my military career is over, it will have positively impacted me because I will ultimately be more selfless. This selflessness and discipline are exactly what I observed in my family members and family friends who served in the military.

I would have served in the Army even if West Point had not accepted me

Aside from the personal growth, serving in the United States Army will allow me to give back to my country and honor all of the brave men and women who served before me.

I am so grateful for the sacrifices that these patriots made, and I feel that I owe it to all of them to serve in the Army and carry on their legacy. Their service has allowed Americans to enjoy the freedoms that we hold so dear.

Military service is very important to me, and whether I received an appointment to the United States Military Academy or not, I would have served. Some of my friends who graduated from Father Ryan are currently at West Point and have greatly influenced me.

The admissions process can seem daunting, especially to a sophomore or a junior in high school, but my friends encouraged me through the whole process and helped me put everything into perspective. They have all grown tremendously because of their time at the United States Military Academy, and are far more developed than when they first set foot on campus at cadet basic training.

I felt called to serve in the military by my family and friends

I chose to apply to West Point not only because of the influence of my friends, but also because it is a leadership factory and will best prepare me for my military service. While enlisting and ROTC are also great options, I feel that attending the United States Military Academy will form me into the best version of myself, so I can give back to my country and its veterans to the very best of my ability.

Overall, I felt called to military service because of the influence of my family and friends who served before me. Also, I felt obligated to express my gratitude for the brave men and women who came before me, and the only way to do that was to serve in the Army myself.

I cannot express my gratitude for all of the veterans that sacrificed so much to protect our great nation.

Henry Braeuner

Thank you to all who served, and I hope that all of our veterans have a memorable Memorial Day weekend.

Henry David Braeuner graduated from Father Ryan High School in May, the 35th Father Ryan graduate to enroll in a military academy since 2000. At Father Ryan, Henry was a member of the National Honor Society, a School Ambassador and played Football and Rugby. He is a graduate of St. Henry School.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Memorial Day: Military service brings honor and requires sacrifice