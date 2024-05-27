Memorial Day at Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KREX) — Highline Lake is a popular destination, offering swimming, boating, biking, camping and much more. But as Colorado Parks and Wildlife slowly drains the lake in its fight against the Zebra Mussels, less and less people have been going to Highline Lake.

Park Manager for Highline Lake Alan Martinez says, “Usually our visitors are out here to boat and do a lot of things, especially with the lake. This year with the draw down as we’re trying to remove the zebra mussels from the lake… we don’t have any motorized boating going on.”

Channa Allerheiligen has been coming to the lake for decades and says she has never seen the lake so low.

“I was just telling my kids that it’s normally about 10 to 15 feet away from me right now and it’s… not!”

Allerheiligen says reduced crowds means better parking.

“I was actually kind of pleasantly surprised how not packed it was. I was telling the kids earlier that I was pretty sure it was going to be, it wasn’t at all… yeah… front row parking.”

Click here for the Highline Lake website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.