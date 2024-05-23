Memorial Day festivities to close roads throughout the District
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In honor of Memorial Day, a series of events are taking place throughout the National Mall and Memorial Parks on Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27.
In light of these events, commuters should consider the following road closures from the United States Park Police.
Closed from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26:
Memorial Circle
Arlington Memorial Bridge
Parkway Drive NW
Lincoln Memorial Circle
Constitution Avenue NW from 15th Street to 23rd Street
17th Street south of Constitution Avenue
15th Street south of Constitution Avenue
Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street
Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street
Access to Arlington Memorial Cemetery will be available from Route 110.
Closed from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27:
Henry Bacon Drive
Closed from approximately 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27:
Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street
Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street
Closed from approximately 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27:
Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street
15th Street south of Constitution Avenue
17th Street south of Constitution Avenue
