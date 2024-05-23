Memorial Day festivities to close roads throughout the District

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In honor of Memorial Day, a series of events are taking place throughout the National Mall and Memorial Parks on Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27.

In light of these events, commuters should consider the following road closures from the United States Park Police.

Closed from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26:

Memorial Circle

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Parkway Drive NW

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Constitution Avenue NW from 15th Street to 23rd Street

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue

15th Street south of Constitution Avenue

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street

Access to Arlington Memorial Cemetery will be available from Route 110.

Closed from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27:

Henry Bacon Drive

Closed from approximately 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27:

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street

Closed from approximately 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street

15th Street south of Constitution Avenue

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue

