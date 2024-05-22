Memorial Day events in Hattiesburg area put spotlight on lives lost in service to country

On Independence Day in 1944, fighter pilot 2nd Lt. Sam Dale Jr. and his squadron had just completed a mission in France and were on their way back to camp when they were attacked by German aircraft.

Three planes, including Dale's, were shot down over the village of Le Mesnil Fuguet, but only Dale suffered a fatal wound.

The Hattiesburg native who grew up in Columbia, was buried by the villagers, but he was later moved to Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, about 130 miles away.

Sam Dale Jr., U.S. Air Force Second Lieutenant

Dale flew with the Army Air Corps' 63rd Fighter Squadron, 56th Fighter Group, also known as Zeke Zemke's Wolfpack.

He was honored in 2018 by the village of Le Mesnil Fuguet, and this year — 80 years after his death — Dale's legacy also will be remembered by the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

A ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at the museum, located at Camp Shelby. Speakers will include Keltoum Rowland, the honorary consul of France for Mississippi. A laying of the wreath ceremony will follow at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Hattiesburg honors its fallen service members

Memorial Day is a time for somber reflection and remembrance of the men and women serving in all branches of the United States military who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

On Monday, Hattiesburg will join other cities in honoring those who were killed during their military service. The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 399 West Pine St., in downtown Hattiesburg.

The service is open to the public.

"Put part of your day aside to thank the people who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy this wonderful day," said Ted Tibbett, chair of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee.

The event will feature a 21-cannon salute and bagpipes and drums playing patriotic music. During the ceremony, the names of the 173 service members from the Hattiesburg community will be read by members of the community. Their names are engraved in the four pillars welcoming visitors to the park.

Gold Star mothers attending the event also will be recognized. Gold Star mothers are those whose sons and daughters were killed while in service to their country.

The Memorial Day event will be followed by lunch at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 3036, 210 Ronie St., behind the park.

Area veterans groups such as the VFW and American Legion post flags on the graves of veterans at Oak Lawn, Highland and Roseland Park cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day. The city of Hattiesburg places 173 flags along Veterans Memorial Drive to honor the fallen service members.

Laurel Memorial Day service

Laurel also will hold a Memorial Day ceremony to remember its fallen service members. The event will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Museum, 920 Hillcrest Drive.

The service will be in the museum's new Hall of Heroes.

Retired Army Col. Scott Carson will welcome guests and lead the invocation after the pledge of allegiance and singing of the national anthem. During the ceremony, Gold Star families will be recognized.

The Jones County Varsity Home School Choir will perform before the Rev. Scott Hilton of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church speaks.

An honorary gun salute and the playing of "Taps" will wrap up the ceremony.

