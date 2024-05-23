Memorial Day events 2024: See what's happening in your community

Robin Powers, bar manager at American Legion Qunsigamond Post 318 on Greenwood Street in Worcester, cleans up around the post's memorial Wednesday in preparation for a flag raising ceremony out front at noon Memorial Day.

Communities throughout the region will recognize Memorial Day with events during the three-day weekend.

Ashby

Monday: The Memorial Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. on Ashby Common and will make stops at town cemeteries.

Auburn

Monday: The Memorial Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. after forming at Bryn Mawr Avenue, Prospect Parkway and Rockland Road. Hosted by the Chester P. Tuttle American Legion Post 279.

Boylston

The Memorial Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery and will proceed to the Old Burial Ground and on to the Town Common.

Charlton

Sunday: American Post 391 will attend church services at Charlton Federated Church, assembling at 9:45 a.m. Following the church service, Post 391 will place wreaths and conduct rifle honor salutes at each cemetery and at the Vietnam Memorial Bridge on Stafford Street.

Monday: Post 391 will host the annual Memorial Day parade, scheduled to step off at 2 p.m. Participants are to assemble at 1:30 p.m. at the main entrance of the Masonic Home complex at 88 Masonic Home Road. Marchers will head to Charlton Public Library. Memorial wreaths will be placed on the Town Honor Roll and memorial rifle salutes will be given.

Following the ceremony, participats are invited by Post 391 to Charlton Grange for a light lunch prepared by the Legion Auxiliary.

Clinton

Monday: At 8 a.m. there will be a ceremony at Reservoir Pines Cemetery. The annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. with a speaking program at Central Park. The parade will move to Depot Square, Woodlawn Cemetery and St. John's Cemetery.

Fitchburg

Sunday: A White Cross ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at Monument Park.

Monday: The opening ceremony will begin at 7:45 a.m. at Monument Park. There will be prayers and volleys at cemeteries and monuments citywide, beginning with Eastwood Monument at 8 a.m., breakfast at the Eastwood Club at 8:15 a.m., St. Bernard’s Cemetery at 8:45 a.m., Spanish-American War Monument at 9 a.m., Laurel Hill Cemetery at 9:15 a.m., Jewish Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph’s Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. and Forest Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Upper Common at 10:30 a.m.

Gardner

Monday: The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9:40 a.m. at the American Legion on Elm Street and proceed to Monument Park on Cottage Street for the Memorial Day ceremony featuring guests, speeches, music, taps, readings and more.

Grafton

Monday: Parade begins at Norcross Park at 11:15 a.m., with ceremony to follow.

Holden

Monday: The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. from the Recreation Department at 1420 Main St. and will proceed toward the center of town.

Hubbardston

Monday: The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. from Curtis Recreation Field on Route 68. Following the parade, an ice cream social, hosted by the Golden Age Club, will be open to all veterans and community members.

Lancaster

Monday: Program begins at 9 a.m. at the Town Green. After the Memorial Day program, the parade, led by the American Legion, will proceed to Middle Cemetery for the laying of flowers and wreaths on graves and taps will be played. The parade will then proceed back to the Town Green.

Leicester

Monday: The annual parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial School and will proceed to the Town Common, where a ceremony will be held.

Leominster

Monday: Ceremonies will be held at St. Leo's Cemetery at 8:30 a.m., St. Cecilia's Cemetery at 9 a.m. and Johnny Ro Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m., Respite at Franco American War Veterans Hall at 10 a.m. and GAR Lot at Veterans Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Plot and continue through Pine Grove Cemetery before ending at Memorial Circle at Carter Park.

Milford

Monday: The parade will begin at 10 a.m., traveling on Veterans Memorial Parkway (Route 109) to East Main Street and Calzone Park, where a brief ceremony will be held. The parade will continue on Main Street and end at Draper War Memorial Park. A speaking program will take place.

Northborough

Monday: The Memorial Day parade and ceremonies will begin at noon at the Civil War Memorial and the Gulf War Memorial with the parade stepping off about 12:30 p.m. marching to the Tri-War Memorial at Hudson and Pierce streets, then to the WWI Memorial at Church and Whitney streets and ending at the Veterans Memorial/Flagpole in the Howard Street Cemetery. The concluding ceremony will take place on the cemetery grounds.

Northbridge

Monday: The Memorial Day Parade will begin at the Armenian Apostolic Church on Church Street at10 a.m. and proceed down Church Street to the Common, followed by a ceremony at Memorial Park.

Princeton

Sunday: A parade steps off from First Congregation Church at 1 p.m., moving to Woodlawn Cemetery for a ceremony. At noon, veterans and their families will gather for a reception at First Congregational Church.

Putnam

Monday: The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday from the Grove Street Monument and will conclude with a ceremony at Rotary Park. After the ceremony, the VFW and American Legion will host a free picnic in Rotary Park.

Rutland

Monday: Participants will assemble at 7 a.m. at Community Hall, 250 Main St., and at 7:45 a.m. they will proceed to New Boston Cemetery, West Rutland Cemetery, Brooks Square, Memorial Field and the Veterans Memorial for services.

The parade will start assembling at 9:45 a.m. in front of the Community Hall and step off at 10 a.m. proceeding down Main Street to Rural Cemetery for memorial services, after which the parade returns up Main Street to the Town Common for services.

Shrewsbury

Monday: Parade will depart at 9:30 a.m. from the Municipal Office Building, 100 Maple Ave. The parade will march to the Town Center (Route 140 and Main Street) where a memorial address will be given and then continue to Mountain View Cemetery.

Southbridge

Monday: The parade start at 10 a.m. in front of the Town Hall's GAR Monument and making a right onto Main Street. It will end with a ceremony at the Gold Star Mothers Monument.

Spencer

Monday: Members of the Gaudette-Kirk American Legion Post 138 will hold the annual Memorial Day Parade beginning at 9 a.m.

Sutton

Monday: The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Sutton Common and proceed to Sutton High School for an 11:45 a.m. program and a flag raising at noon.

Webster

The Webster-Dudley Veterans Council is organizing the annual Memorial Day parade, to begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Route 12 and Worcester Road in Webster. The route will end at Town Hall, with a short program at the Veterans' Court of Honor.

West Boylston

Monday: Ceremonies will be held at St. Luke's Cemetery (8:30 a.m.) and High Plains Cemetery (9:15 a.m.)

A parade will assemble at Beaman Public Library at 10 a.m. Participants will continue to Mount Vernon Cemetery, where a ceremony will be held. Next, a ceremony will be held at the War Memorial Monuments on the Town Common.

Westborough

Monday: Ceremonies will be conducted at several parks and cemeteries starting with St Luke’s Cemetery at 9 a.m. and Pine Grove Cemetery at 9:40 a.m. The parade will depart from Pine Grove on South Street at 10 a.m. and proceed down South Street, with a stop at Midland Cemetery, through the rotary and to the Forbes Municipal Building for the 11 a.m. presentations.

Worcester

Sunday: Water Ceremony at 1 p.m., Elm Park.

Monday: The Memorial Day Observance Remembrance Ceremony will start at 9 a.m. at Hope Cemetery, Webster Street. A wreath-laying ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. at the Massachusetts Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Green Hill Park, followed by another wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Korean War Memorial on Foster Street.

