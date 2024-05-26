Memorial Day DUI checkpoint in Poway yields no arrests

POWAY, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Several hundred drivers went through a DUI checkpoint over Memorial Day weekend in Poway, and deputies report no one was arrested.

Deputies with the Poway Sheriff’s Station held a DUI checkpoint Friday night from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the 12700 block of Poway Road in the City of Poway.

Out of 488 cars that went through the checkpoint, only one DUI evaluation was conducted, leading to no DUI alcohol or drug arrests.

There were, however, seven drivers cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and one vehicle was towed.

Two drivers were also cited for not having their driver license in their possession, and two people were cited for cell phone related violations.

The sheriff’s department is using the opportunity to remind the public alcohol isn’t the only thing police look for; driving under the influence of some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs, as well as marijuana, is still illegal.

Drivers charged with a DUI can face fines and penalties on average around $13,500, and a suspended license.

