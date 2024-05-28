'Memorial Day is a day to say you are not forgotten,' says UND President Andrew Armacost during ceremony

May 27—GRAND FORKS — Memorial Day isn't just about remembering military personnel who have died, but also to acknowledge the unseen scars that tours of duty can leave behind, UND President and and retired Air Force Brigadier Gen. Andrew Armacost said during his speech at the VFW's Memorial Day Ceremony.

As an example, Armacost told the story of UND alumnus Sgt. Brandt Bennett, who served in Afghanistan.

"In his retirement speech, he focused all his attention not on himself, but on his six platoon-mates who had survived the war, but came home only to not survive the mental and behavioral trauma that existed," Armacost said. "Each of those six took their own lives and so today, Brandt's example and the recognition he gave to his six comrades is indicative of the attention we pay on Memorial Day."

Monday's ceremony occurred at the Gregory J. Norman Funeral Chapel at the Norman Funeral Home, adjacent to the Memorial Park South Cemetery in south Grand Forks. It was was hosted by the VFW Post 1874, DAV Chapter 2 and Auxiliaries. The crowd was large — so large they ran out of programs. An event earlier in the day hosted by American Legion Post 6 at the Memorial Park North Cemetery was canceled due to rainy weather.

The master of ceremonies was Robert Beauchamp, with music by Michael Marcotte, who sang renditions of the "Star Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful." The event began with a prayer from DAV Chaplain Robert Howard calling for not only the remembrance of those who have died but also those who struggle "in body and in mind because of what they have experienced."

Armacost was the keynote speaker and recounted his time working at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Armacost was in the Air Force for 30 years and spent two decades working at the academy before becoming president of UND in 2020.

"Nearly four years ago I arrived here in Grand Forks to serve as the president at the University of North Dakota, and people had asked what the connection between the two?" Armacost said. "When I look at UND, I look at the leaders that we create, the wonder students, the sense of hard work and commitment, that sense of service, and there's no better example than the four ROTC cadets that we see as part of our honor guard today."

He also thanked the many support groups for veterans in Grand Forks. He noted how the groups help veterans transition and navigate the world, and paperwork, after their time served.

"You do so much for the Grand Forks community and all veterans," Armacost said. "On days like today where we memorialize those who have left us, I also want to acknowledge the DAV national and VFW national organization. ... I know I personally benefited from the support and guidance from members of the DAV and VFW."

UND has nearly 1,500 people on campus who are veterans, dependents of veterans, ROTC members or on active duty, according to Armacost. Armacost said UND will be dedicating new veterans' memorials this Veterans Day. One will be near Columbia Road and Second Avenue North to remember World War I veterans. It will replace the memorial at the demolished Memorial Stadium. Another will be in the new Memorial Union to honor the UND community membrers who have died in wars dating back to World War I.

Armacost closed his speech by saying Memorial Day is there to keep memories alive.

"Days like today cause us to reflect upon the meaning of all their service and the memories brought into our lives and Memorial Day is a day to say you are not forgotten and your loved ones are not forgotten, either," said Armacost.

Taps was then played, just after a rifle salute.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota, said in a statement sent to the media that Memorial Day is a time to remember the North Dakotans who died serving in the military.

"We can never fully repay our veterans for their dedicated service, but there are many ways we can work to honor their sacrifices and those of their families and loved ones," he said. "We have secured and continue to work to secure investments in our outstanding state and federal veterans cemeteries, that come as part of our broader efforts to ensure veterans receive the health care, benefits and recognition they have earned."

Gov. Doug Burgum also issued a statement.

"On Memorial Day — and every day — we are eternally grateful for those brave and selfless Americans who dedicated their lives to defending our country and our freedoms, securing peace through strength. We must never forget or take for granted these fallen heroes who fought and died for the liberty we enjoy today as United States citizens," Burgum said. "We also pay tribute and reaffirm our commitment to the veterans of the U.S. armed forces who need our ongoing support, the men and women in uniform defending our nation and freedoms at home and abroad, and the Gold Star families still enduring the loss of loved ones."

And U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota, said "to all those who have lost a loved one in service to this country, know that their commitment and courage inspire countless people across this nation. And to those of you currently serving, thank you for standing in defense of America's freedom. The citizens of this country are forever grateful."