Memorial Day city closings | 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — In observance of Memorial Day, cities around the Hampton Roads region will have modified schedules on Monday, May 27.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Customer Service Centers will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of online services when the centers are closed at dmv.virginia.gov. Customers should check the hours of their local DMV Select location, as it may operate outside of the state holiday closing schedule.

Hampton

On Monday, all city offices will be closed for Memorial Day. Some city services will have schedule changes. All trash and recycling collections and street sweeping scheduled for Monday, May 27 will be conducted Wednesday, May 29. Click here to see the full list of city closings.

The Woodlands and The Hamptons golf courses will remain open Monday, May 27. The James T. Wilson Fishing Pier at Buckroe Beach will also remain open.

Newport News

On Monday, May 27, all city offices and libraries are closed.

Norfolk

On Monday, May 27 the city of Norfolk’s government offices, libraries, The Slover and recreation centers will be closed. This includes the Norfolk Courthouse, Offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer and Norfolk Animal Care Center.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to noon to receive waste. Requests for bulk waste collection for Tuesday, May 28 must be made before 3 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Norfolk Beach lifeguards begin duty Saturday, May 25 from noon to 6 p.m. and will continue work through Labor Day on Thursdays through Sundays and holidays.

Virginia Beach

City offices will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance with Memorial Day. Some city facilities will also be closed, including:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach public libraries including the TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library (Central Library is closed May 26.)

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Princess Anne Athletic Complex

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office and administrative offices

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts and clerk’s offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums

Voter Registrar’s Office for early in-person voting

Waste Management administrative offices and the West Neck Recycling Center (Waste Management collections and the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center do not operate on Monday.)

Here is a list of city facilities that will remain open on Memorial Day:

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities are open regular hours, including the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp & Beach Facility

EMS lifeguard stands at the Oceanfront (1st to 41st streets), the North End, Camp Pendleton, Croatan, Sandbridge and Little Island Park. They will be staffed from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., then continue with active beach patrolling until sunset.

EMS field operations and marine response in service (Office and Training Center is closed May 27.)

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center (from noon to 5 p.m.)

Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open. Please visit virginiabeach.gov/farmersmarket for individual merchant’s store hours. (The Farmers Market Management Office is closed May 27.)

Visitor Information Kiosks at 24th Street and 17th Street at the Oceanfront: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williamsburg

In observance of Memorial Day, all city offices will be closed Monday, May 27. Closings include all offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street and Quarterpath Recreation Center.

Waller Mill Park will continue with normal operating hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Garbage will follow its regular schedule on both Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28. Recycling in the city will be delayed by one day. Recycling on Monday, May 27 will be collected Tuesday. Recycling on Tuesday, May 28 will be collected Wednesday.

Call 757-220-2331 for water emergencies that occur after hours, on weekend and holidays. Find out more at williamsburgva.gov/publicworks.

