Memorial Day ceremony at South Florida National Cemetery honors those who died serving U.S.

Palm Beach County on Monday remembered those who died in service to the United States at a Memorial Day ceremony at South Florida National Cemetery near Lake Worth Beach.

The day saw a public ceremony complete with the presentation of wreaths and a rifle salute as well as private moments of reflection as those in attendance tended to the graves of loved ones. Motorcycle groups including the Patriot Guard Riders also participated.

Speakers included Dr. Ronald K. Williams, chief of staff of the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Cynthia Lawson of The Acreage tends to the grave of her father, Donald Joe Hulsey, who served in the Navy during the Korean War, and her mother, Mary Hulsey. Lawson decorated the headstone with pennies for remembrance and flowers for Memorial Day at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

The presentation of the wreath is performed by Maria Brown, service officer of American Legion Post 164, and Jerry Klein, chairman of the Memorial Day Ceremony for the Palm Beach County Veterans Committee and a U.S. Army veteran, during the 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024 near Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard participates in 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

The Patriot Guard Riders and other motorcycle groups participate in the 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Honor Guard leads a procession the 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

A flyover featuring a Vietnam War-era 'Huey' helicopter participates in the 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

The POW/MIA table was on display during the 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

Dr. Ronald K. Williams, chief of Staff of the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy Reserve, addresses those attending the 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

Balloons are released to bring awareness to those veterans that died due to exposure to the Vietnam War era exfoliant Agent Orange and more recently burn pits during the 18th Annual Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

People gather at the South Florida National Cemetery to attend 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2024, near Lake Worth Beach.

Jim Sheldrake plays Taps during the 18th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024 near Lake Worth Beach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Memorial Day at South Florida National Cemetery honors U.S. veterans