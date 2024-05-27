Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen veterans Monday at Texas Panhandle War Memorial

Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Wayne Birdwell was the featured speaker for the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center Memorial Day Ceremony, which honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

President Joe Biden gave Birdwell the Medal of Honor in 2022 for his heroic actions, saving multiple lives during the Vietnam War. It took over five decades for Birdwell to get honored for his heroic actions in 1968 to save his fellow soldiers.

Medal of Honor winner Dwight Wayne Birdwell addresses the audience Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

The crowd stands to honor the POW/MIA Flag Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

Among those in attendance at Monday's ceremony in Amarillo was Navy Veteran Ronny Jackson, who also serves as the U.S. Representative for the 13th District of Texas.

Rep. Ronny Jackson addresses those in attendance Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

“This is what this day is about: to remind those families and all Americans that freedom isn't free,” Jackson said. “There are a lot of people who paid with their very lives so that we can enjoy the freedom and privilege to live in the United States. We can never forget their sacrifices and of their families.”

Abby Eastman, with her daughters Joy and Klohe, know firsthand the pain of losing a loved one to the ultimate sacrifice with her husband Christopher Eastman falling in battle in 2010.

Abby Eastman and Marines stand to salute the Marine colors Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

“We honor my husband every day, but to see so many come out and show their respect for our fallen veterans is an amazing feeling to know that you are not alone,” she said. “We love America and are thankful to be surrounded by friends and family."

The Gold Star family of Christopher Eastman shares a moment with medal of Honor winner Dwight Birdwell Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

Birdwell said it was his great honor to be the featured speaker, and it was not about him but the others who gave all.

“The honor goes to those that departed this world early defending the freedom that we enjoy,” Birdwell said. “It is a day to give honor and thanks to those that defend our freedom.”

Two members of Volleys for Veterans salute the wreath Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

Adam Wilcox of the Amarillo Fire Department plays "Amazing Grace" as he walks past the Gold Star Families [Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

Gold Star families in attendance stand Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

A Gold Star family member is given a rose Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

Six vintage planes from Panhandle Warbird Flight do a flyover Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

Two members of Volleys for Veterans play "Taps" Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

The Palo Duro Air Force JROTC present the colors Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

Members of Volleys for Veterans raise the flags to full staff Monday at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center in Amarillo.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Fallen veterans, families honored at Texas Panhandle War Memorial