Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Lafayette and West Lafayette

The community is invited to the 2024 Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday on Memorial Island at Columbian Park.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The community is invited to attend area Memorial Day ceremonies.

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, the Indiana Veterans Home, 3851 N. River Road, West Lafayette, will host its tribute to the nation's fallen military members. The community is invited to attend.

Lafayette's Memorial Day ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Monday at Memorial Island in Columbian Park, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette.

Tippecanoe County Veterans Council's Memorial Day Planning Committee is hosting the event, which is free. Those in the community are invited.

