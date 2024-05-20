Memorial Day ceremonies planned for Henderson, Transylvania counties

Memorial Day services to honor veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice are planned for Henderson and Transylvania counties on May 27.

For Henderson County, the 38th annual Memorial Day Service will begin at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 538 Tracy Grove Road in Hendersonville.

Scenes from the 2023 Memorial Day Observance held May 29 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville.

An invocation will be followed by the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and the traditional flag-folding ceremony by the West Henderson High Falcon Battalion Army JROTC. Following a speech, the laying of wreaths will be held.

Prior to the ceremony, members of the Transylvania Cruisers Club will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the parking lot behind American Legion Post 77 on Washington Street. Cars will depart to Forest Lawn with a police escort at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Members of the club are inviting all veterans to participate in the caravan to Forest Lawn. The classic cars will be lining up in a semicircle around the podium for the Forest Lawn ceremony.

Following the ceremony, refreshments, including a barbecue lunch, will be service to the first 300 people, the release said.

Transylvania County's Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Transylvania County Courthouse gazeebo, 7 E. Main St., Brevard.

The ceremony will begin with Emmett Casciato, the founder of the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas, singing the national anthem. The anthem will be followed by the invocation, given by retired U.S. Army Col. Richard Bennett, who is chaplain of the Transylvania County Honor Guard.

Retired U.S. Marines Col. Larry Chapman, a Transylvania County commissioner, will give welcoming remarks, which will be followed by a poem reading from U.S. Navy retired commander Larry J. Hammontree, who is the commander for American Legion Post 88.

The guest speaker will be U.S. Air Force retired Col. Art Cole. A special presentation by retired U.S. Navy Master Chief Jones will follow the speech, and then the laying of wreaths will be held, followed by the playing of "Taps" by the Transylvania County Honor Guard.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Hendersonville, Brevard to host Memorial Day services