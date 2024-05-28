Memorial Day brings near picture-perfect weather across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It is nearly picture-perfect weather here in Utah this Memorial Day, and tomorrow will likely be even warmer.

On this day when we remember and honor those lost protecting our freedoms, the weather will cooperate nicely for the numerous events in store across the state today.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with daytime highs that run about 3-5 degrees above average. Most will see highs in the 70s and 80s while St. George and Lake Powell break into the 90s. Skies will stay dry for most, but a few stray pop-ups can’t be ruled out in the high terrain near I-70.

The southwesterly flow in place will help push up our temperatures even more for Tuesday as our skies stay mostly quiet. By tomorrow afternoon, daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees above average.

Along the Wasatch Front we’ll see mid to upper 80s while Park City climbs into the mid-70s. Like today, a few pop-up showers and storms can’t be ruled out with showers favoring the central and northern mountains.

For the middle of the week, a weak system will brush the northern half of the state and will send in a weak cold front. Temperatures will ease down slightly on Wednesday with a more noticeable cool-down by Thursday with highs up north set to run near or slightly below average by Thursday. Along the Wasatch Front we’ll return to the low and mid 70s. When it comes to moisture, any chance will remain low, however, a few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday in northern Utah.

As we close out the workweek and move into the weekend we’ll quickly warm back up above seasonal norms while skies look to remain mostly dry.

Warm and quiet Memorial Day

Even warmer Tuesday

Mostly dry

High-terrain pop-ups are possible

Weak front on Wednesday

Warm and quiet this weekend

