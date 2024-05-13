When is Memorial Day 2024? What's open/closed and why we celebrate the federal holiday.

A Memorial Day service was held at Rapids Cemetery on Congress Avenue in Rochester, May 31 2021 that included laying of wreaths for Pamela Harrison, an army nurse during the Civil War. Alex Johnson of Fairport with the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Abraham Lincoln Camp 6 fires off three shots after placing wreaths in front of Harrison’s grave.

While many consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start of summer, the holiday is more than just boating on Lake Ontario and backyard parties in Webster. In America, there are several holidays and observances that honor the armed forces — including Memorial Day.

Originally called "Decoration Day," Memorial Day dates back to 1860s and commemorates those who died while serving in the U.S. military. It was first celebrated in the United States by the town of Waterloo.

In 1865, "a prominent local druggist, Henry C. Welles, mentioned to some of his friends at a social gathering that while praising the living veterans of the Civil War it would be well to remember the patriotic dead by placing flowers on their graves," according to the town's site. "On May 5, 1866, the village was decorated with flags at half mast, draped with evergreens and mourning black. Veterans, civic societies and residents ... marched to the strains of martial music to the three village cemeteries."

Here is how Memorial Day came to be widely celebrated and when it falls in 2024:

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, Memorial Day is May 27.

Is Memorial Day a federal holiday?

Yes. It is one of 11 federal holidays in the U.S. If you work in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, you get an additional holiday every four years: Inauguration Day.

Peg Garlock puts flags in the planters outside her door before the start of Memorial Day parade in Pittsford. Garlock, who lives along the parade route on South Main Street, said she was raised to always be a participant in Memorial Day and had family members who served in the military going back to World War I.

Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?

In the years following the Waterloo NY example, Americans paid tribute to soldiers by decorating their graves and saying prayers, according to the History Channel.

In 1868, Gen. John Logan sent out an official order designating May 30 as a day of remembrance for those who died serving in the Civil War, according to usmemorialday.org. On the first Decoration Day, 20,000 graves at Arlington Cemetery were decorated, and future President James Garfield gave a speech, the History Channel reports.

New York was the first state to recognize Decoration Day as an official holiday in 1873, usmemorialday.org reports. By 1890, all Northern states acknowledged it. The Southern states, however, chose to honor those who died in the Civil War on separate days, according to the History Channel. This continued until after World War I.

Following World War I, Memorial Day's focus shifted to honor American soldiers who died in any war, not only the Civil War, the History Channel reports.

Members of the Rayson-Miller Pittsford American Legion Post 899 lead a Memorial Day parade.

What is closed on Memorial Day?

Federal and state offices and schools and banks.

Unlike Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving, most major retailers are open Monday with one super-sized exception — Costco Wholesale clubs are closed Monday like they are for other holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter, Independence Day and Labor Day, according to the Costco store on Westfall Road southeast of Strong.

Some stores, including many Aldi locations, will have special holiday hours and many pharmacies will be closed.

Most restaurants will be open. For stores and restaurants, hours can vary so to be on the safe side check with your closest location.

Other 2024 federal holidays remaining

Juneteenth (June 19)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (Sept. 2)

Columbus Day (Oct. 14)

Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28)

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

— William Ramsey is an editor with USA TODAY Network-New York and the Democrat and Chronicle. USA TODAY contributed information for this article including Olivia Munson.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: When is Memorial Day 2024? What's open and closed on federal holiday