Memorial Day 2024: What is open, closed in Florida?

As we trudge through the spring season, Memorial Day is just around the corner as the "unofficial start of summer."

Formerly known as "Decoration Day," the holiday seeks to commemorate those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Here's when Memorial Day falls this year and what stores are open in Florida on the holiday.

When is Memorial Day weekend 2024?

Memorial Day is always celebrated on the last Monday of May, with this year's being on Monday, May 27. Memorial Day weekend starts on Friday, May 24, and lasts through the holiday until Monday.

Is Memorial Day a federal holiday?

Yes, it is one of 11 federal holidays in the U.S. Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.

The 10 other federal holidays observed annually are:

New Year’s Day on January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday in January

Washington’s Birthday, or Presidents Day, on the third Monday in February

Juneteenth on June 19

Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, on July 4

Labor Day on the first Monday in September

Columbus Day, or Indigenous Peoples Day, on the second Monday in October

Veterans Day on Nov. 11

Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday in November

Christmas on Dec. 25

Why is Memorial Day observed?

While Memorial Day's origins are unclear, USA TODAY reported observances to honor service people began after the Civil War, which ended in 1865. It was first referred to as Decoration Day.

According to usmemorialday.org, the first observed celebration for the holiday occurred on May 30, 1868, due to Gen. John A. Logan, the leader of the Grand Army of the Republic for Northern Civil War veterans. Logan would then send out an official order designating May 30 as a day of remembrance for those who died serving in the Civil War.

Up until World War I, northern and southern states celebrated different states to honor their fallen soldiers. Following WWI, the holiday's focus shifted to honor American soldiers who died in any war, not only the Civil War, the History Channel reports.

In 1968 when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act – to give federal employees more three-day weekends throughout the year – Memorial Day moved to the last Monday in May. It was also declared a federal holiday in 1971.

Is Publix or Winn Dixie open on Memorial Day? Here what's open, closed in Florida on Memorial Day

With Memorial Day being a federal holiday, all banks, schools and nonessential government offices will be closed for the holiday weekend.

However, most restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores will be open. So if you need to grab groceries or get prescriptions filled, you'll probably find what you need.

However, the following stores are closed on Memorial Day:

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Memorial Day 2024: When is it, why we celebrate and what's open