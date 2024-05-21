Memorial Day 2024 events in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 27, and many events and tributes are planned around the Tri-Cities to honor those who died while serving the nation.

Below are events happening in the region from May 25 through May 27.

Johnson City

“Honoring our Heroes” Memorial Weekend event

May 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wrecking Crew Harley Davidson (3518 Bristol Highway)

More information

Kingsport

Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council Ceremony

May 27, 11 a.m.

Veterans Memorial (1630 Fort Henry Drive)

Liberty Celebration Choir will perform patriotic songs

Elizabethton

“Never Forget” – Johnson City Community Concert Band

May 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Sycamore Shoals State Park (1651 West Elk Avenue)

More information

Jonesborough

Memorial Day Celebration

May 27, noon – 4 p.m.

101 Courthouse Square

More information

Bristol, Virginia

Memorial Day Service conducted by Bristol’s Fraternal Veterans & Civic Council

May 27 starting at noon

Cumberland Square Park (200 Lee Street)

Abingdon

Memorial Day Celebration

May 27 starting at 11 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park of Abingdon (425 Lt Billy Webb Ave)

More information

Marion

Memorial Day Parade

May 27 starting at 10 a.m.

Main Street to Chatham Hill Road

Patriotic tribute show “Letters From Home” hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW)

May 26 starting at 3 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre (117 E Main Street)

For more information on both Marion events, click here.

