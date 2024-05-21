Memorial Day 2024 events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 27, and many events and tributes are planned around the Tri-Cities to honor those who died while serving the nation.
Below are events happening in the region from May 25 through May 27.
Johnson City
“Honoring our Heroes” Memorial Weekend event
May 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wrecking Crew Harley Davidson (3518 Bristol Highway)
Kingsport
Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council Ceremony
May 27, 11 a.m.
Veterans Memorial (1630 Fort Henry Drive)
Liberty Celebration Choir will perform patriotic songs
Elizabethton
“Never Forget” – Johnson City Community Concert Band
May 27, 6 – 8 p.m.
Sycamore Shoals State Park (1651 West Elk Avenue)
Jonesborough
Memorial Day Celebration
May 27, noon – 4 p.m.
101 Courthouse Square
Bristol, Virginia
Memorial Day Service conducted by Bristol’s Fraternal Veterans & Civic Council
May 27 starting at noon
Cumberland Square Park (200 Lee Street)
Abingdon
Memorial Day Celebration
May 27 starting at 11 a.m.
Veterans Memorial Park of Abingdon (425 Lt Billy Webb Ave)
Marion
Memorial Day Parade
May 27 starting at 10 a.m.
Main Street to Chatham Hill Road
Patriotic tribute show “Letters From Home” hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW)
May 26 starting at 3 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre (117 E Main Street)
For more information on both Marion events, click here.
