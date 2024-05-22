Memorial Day 2024 ceremonies happening in the Tampa Bay area
Previous coverage: Hillsborough honors fallen heroes in Memorial Day ceremony 2023.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Memorial Day is Monday, May 27, and the Tampa Bay area is holding several ceremonies to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
Below is a list of ceremonies throughout the extended weekend in the area.
Memorial Day weekend events in Tampa Bay
Hillsborough County
27th Annual Memorial Day Observance
On-site resources for veterans and families, new faces added to the Garden of Gold flag installation, and tributes and displays, including a new honoree who was awarded the Congressional Media of Honor for service in Iraq
When: Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33619
Cost: Free
More information can be found here
Memorial Day Observance and Luminaries
Sunday evening luminary observance at 8 p.m. for families to have a moment of silence, followed by a ceremony, the raising of the flags, and a keynote speaker on Monday morning
When: Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post 5 Cemetery, 3810 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
More information can be found here
Manatee County
Memorial Day Ceremony
Laying of the wreaths, presentation of the colors, a guest speaker, and more
When: Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m.
Where: Donald L. Courtney Veterans Memorial Park, located on the Bradenton Riverwalk behind Manatee Memorial Hospital
Cost: Free
More information can be found here
Pinellas County
Clearwater Honor Fest- Memorial Day Remembrance
Medal of Honor recipient SSG David Bellavia to speak, with a display of military regalia, tributes, and marching band performance, following the Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m
When: Saturday, May 25 from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33755
Cost: Free
More information can be found here
3rd Annual Flag Placement
Family members and volunteers can place flags in front of the Veteran’s Memorial Marker, with individual recognition for their sacrifice and service
When: Sunday, May 26 at 8:15 a.m.
Where: Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33708
Cost: Free
More volunteer information and things to bring can be found here
Largo Memorial Day Ceremony
Live music, readings and presentations from veterans, and a ceremony to honor the fallen
When: Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo, Fl 33771
Cost: Free
More information can be found here
Memorial Day Pinning Ceremony
A pinning ceremony accompanied by heartfelt speeches and patriotic music to recognize and thank service members for their dedication and sacrifice
When: Thursday, May 30 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Florida Blue Center, 3758 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Cost: Free
More information can be found here
Sarasota County
9th Annual Flag Placement and Ceremony
Family members and volunteers can place flags in front of the Monument, with individual recognition for their sacrifice and service
When: Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 a.m.
Where: Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241
Cost: Free
More volunteer information and things to bring can be found here
Did we miss any? Email us at online@wfla.com to submit an event happening near you.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.