Memorial Day 2024 ceremonies happening in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Memorial Day is Monday, May 27, and the Tampa Bay area is holding several ceremonies to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Below is a list of ceremonies throughout the extended weekend in the area.

Memorial Day weekend events in Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County

27th Annual Memorial Day Observance

On-site resources for veterans and families, new faces added to the Garden of Gold flag installation, and tributes and displays, including a new honoree who was awarded the Congressional Media of Honor for service in Iraq

When: Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33619

Cost: Free

More information can be found here

Memorial Day Observance and Luminaries

Sunday evening luminary observance at 8 p.m. for families to have a moment of silence, followed by a ceremony, the raising of the flags, and a keynote speaker on Monday morning

When: Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 5 Cemetery, 3810 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609

More information can be found here

Manatee County

Memorial Day Ceremony

Laying of the wreaths, presentation of the colors, a guest speaker, and more

When: Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

Where: Donald L. Courtney Veterans Memorial Park, located on the Bradenton Riverwalk behind Manatee Memorial Hospital

Cost: Free

More information can be found here

Pinellas County

Clearwater Honor Fest- Memorial Day Remembrance

Medal of Honor recipient SSG David Bellavia to speak, with a display of military regalia, tributes, and marching band performance, following the Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m

When: Saturday, May 25 from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Cost: Free

More information can be found here

3rd Annual Flag Placement

Family members and volunteers can place flags in front of the Veteran’s Memorial Marker, with individual recognition for their sacrifice and service

When: Sunday, May 26 at 8:15 a.m.

Where: Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33708

Cost: Free

More volunteer information and things to bring can be found here

Largo Memorial Day Ceremony

Live music, readings and presentations from veterans, and a ceremony to honor the fallen

When: Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo, Fl 33771

Cost: Free

More information can be found here

Memorial Day Pinning Ceremony

A pinning ceremony accompanied by heartfelt speeches and patriotic music to recognize and thank service members for their dedication and sacrifice

When: Thursday, May 30 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Florida Blue Center, 3758 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Cost: Free

More information can be found here

Sarasota County

9th Annual Flag Placement and Ceremony

Family members and volunteers can place flags in front of the Monument, with individual recognition for their sacrifice and service

When: Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241

Cost: Free

More volunteer information and things to bring can be found here

Did we miss any? Email us at online@wfla.com to submit an event happening near you.

